Barnsley: Reds CEO Gauthier Ganaye may be set for Nice switch

Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye is understood to be under consideration to take up a similar position at Nice.

The French Ligue 1 club are also owned by Chien Lee and Paul Conway and they are contemplating appointing their man in South Yorkshire into the role on the French Riviera.

The formal appointment process has not yet begun, with Jean-Pierre Rivère and Julien Fournier set to leave their positions shortly, and other candidates are being looked at.

Ganaye came to the club in the summer of 2016 and has overhauled the club's transfer policy, bringing in young players and selling them on for a profit.

One young player who was already at the club was Jacob Brown and his impressive integration into the first team this season continued on Saturday when he scored in the 3-0 League One win over Bradford.

Brown, 20, bagged his third goal of the season to open the scoring at Oakwell and had no issues making sure he got to the ball first ahead of top scorer Kieffer Moore to head home.

"It came to the back stick and me and Kieffer were both there," Brown said.

"I didn’t push him out the way but, if I didn’t score, he wouldn’t have been happy.”

The goal set the Reds on to another impressive win as their promotion tilt continues at full throttle.

Daniel Stendel's men have now gone six League One games without defeat, winning four of them, to remain firmly in the automatic promotion race.

Bradford, although in the bottom four, had been on a revival, so Brown was pleased to get the job done and keep the momentum going.

“It was another big game to win,” he added. “We knew they were in good form but we’ve been in good form as well so it was good to get another win.

“We played well as a team, the defence was quality again with another clean sheet which gives us a lot of confidence going forward to take more risks.

“We played some good stuff and scored good goals."

The Reds travel to AFC Wimbledon this weekend for the first time in their current guise.