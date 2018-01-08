Barnsley: Reds boss Heckingbottom hopes new striker Kieffer Moore will hit the ground running at Oakwell

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom expects new signing Kieffer Moore to hit the ground running at Oakwell after signing for the Reds this evening.

Moore, who caught the eye on loan at Barnsley’s local rivals Rotherham United with 13 goals, returned to parent club Ipswich and today joined the Reds for around £750,000.

The 25-year-old has signed a deal until 2021 at Oakwell and Heckingbottom, who was linked with the Nottingham Forest job before Aitor Karanka was unveiled earlier today, said: “Kieffer is an excellent addition to the side and we’re really pleased to bring him here.

“It’s a deal that the Club has worked hard on and got done quickly, so I’m delighted with that. He’s a player in top form and will bring something different to improve the side.

“We were after a player of his qualities, who can offer something different and improve the starting eleven. His height will trouble defenders and cause problems, but as a player he’s got much more in his locker and will score different types of goals.

“Kieffer has already been in the local area and knows South Yorkshire now, so I expect him to settle quickly and work hard to get into our team.”

Peterborough United had a bid accepted but decided not to pursue their interest after learning of Moore’s wage demands - reportedly almost five figures a week, according to owner Darragh MacAnthony.

The Millers threw their hat in the ring for the striker, while Bradford City also put forward a bid. Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United made enquiries about the player before he made the move to Oakwell, which the Reds teased on Twitter this evening with a less-than-subtle video showing 'departures from Ipswich' - cancelled to Peterborough, delayed to Cambridge but 'on-time' to Barnsley.