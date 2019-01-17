Barnsley: Reds are close to making a new signing, assistant Andreas Winkler reveals

Barnsley assistant head coach Andreas Winkler has revealed the Reds are close to making a new signing.

The Tykes’ promotion-chasing squad is minus one player following the departure of midfielder Brad Potts to Preston earlier this month.

But the Reds are set to be boosted by a new arrival in the coming days, all being well, as they aim to continue their quest for an immediate return to the Championship.

“We are very relaxed,” the German said.

“The atmosphere was not that good in the dressing room after we lost Brad Potts, because he was a good character and a good personality.

“We are close to signing a new player. Everybody in the club is doing their best to give us a strong side.”

Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye has recently been linked with a move to France.

But Winkler said: “It is some news I don’t know, I am not aware of that.

“The only thing I know is in the morning he gave us a ring, me and the gaffer, to give an update on a signing and we are close to signing a player.”

Head coach Daniel Stendel will be without injured midfielder Mike Bahre for the trip to League One’s bottom side AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

“Mike Bahre has a problem with his ankle. He will not be in the squad,” Winkler said.

“We hope he can train next week, but we are not really sure. It is an injury that he has had in the past, but it doesn’t look like a big thing.

“The assessment was very good. He felt a little pain so we are confident he comes back next week.

“But all the other players, except Jack Walton, are able. Jack is very close to coming back to training. We are really happy.

“If you could ask me six weeks ago, having had a lot of matches over Christmas, that we have every player almost available I would be really happy, I wouldn’t be able to believe that.”

The Tykes head to the capital unbeaten in six league matches and take on a Dons side who are five points adrift of safety.

“We expect a hard fighting side. They defend as a group and play very direct,” Winkler added.

“They have good centre-forwards and experience in their squad. It is not Bradford at home, they are a strong side before they came to Oakwell, but now we have to show the same performance away and play at that level.”