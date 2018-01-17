Barnsley: Reds ace Potts wants to make it five

Have your say

Midfielder Brad Potts wants Barnsley to continue their unbeaten Championship run this weekend.

The Reds had lost six games in seven before going four matchess without defeat.

A spirited goalless draw against league leaders Wolves was the latest of those four and the Reds have conceded just once in that time.

Potts said: “We just want to keep that run going.

“We go to Aston Villa this week and hopefully we can get a positive result.

“Hopefully we can take this form to Villa and hopefully get another clean sheet.

“If you’re keeping clean sheets in games then you’ve got a good chance of winning.”

Potts was one of many fresh faces who came through the door at Oakwell in the summer.

And he admits the superior quality of the Championship took a while to acclimatise to.

The former Blackpool man added: “It’s different from what I’m used to. It is a step up.

“I want to play as high as I can so I have to keep plugging away and get on with it.

“Playing games can only be a benefit, but I’d probably like to add a few goals and assists to my game.”

Meanwhile, there are a number of clubs interested in taking Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher on loan.

Fletcher was an integral part of the Reds side that secured promotion back to the Championship through the play-offs in the 2015/16 campaign.

The Reds were buoyed by news that new boss Tony Pulis felt Fletcher was surplus to requirements.

However, Championship rivals Sunderland and Norwich City are both keen on the forward.

Another Sunderland target is Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw.

Manager Chris Coleman worked with the striker with the Welsh national squad.