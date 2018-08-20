Barnsley prove they are the 'best club in the world' again by looking after female fans at Oakwell

Barnsley have added to their reputation of being one of the nicest clubs in football by offering free sanitary products to female fans visiting Oakwell.

Last week the club made headlines after chief executive Gauthier Ganaye wrote to fan Chris Ryder, who has been struggling with anxiety and depression, to say his "office door is always open" to supporters that need help.

Now the Tykes have gone viral on Twitter again for putting a basket of free sanitary products in the women's toilets with a note, which says: "We don't believe you should pay for essential items. Please use these if needed."

Barnsley are one of just a handful of clubs around the country to offer free products to female fans, which was appreciated by visiting Wimbledon supporter Hazel who tweeted: "Never seen this in a football ground before. Bloomin’ marvellous. Chapeau ⁦@BarnsleyFC⁩."

Hazel's tweet, which has 2,000 likes, prompted other fans to praise Barnsley.

One user, Les, wrote: "This in the same week as that lovely letter! What a lovely club you are!", and Philippa Vallely added: "Did you see their letter to a supporter that I retweeted recently? Absolute class. Barnsley FC are doing everything imo. Might have to make them my second club."

