Barnsley player stretchered off with head injury

Barnsley defender Adam Jackson had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher following a clash of heads in the Sky Bet Championship game with Hull at the KCOM Stadium.

Play was stopped for over 10 minutes after Jackson collided with Hull’s Jon Toral, who was able to leave the field unaided but also took no further part.

The incident happened five minutes before half-time with Barnsley leading at the time thanks to Oliver McBurnie’s third goal in two games.

Jackson only recently returned from four months out with posterior cruciate ligament damage he sustained in the reverse fixture in October.