Barnsley: Pinillos has faith in Morais for Reds survival scrap

Defender Dani Pinillos insists the Barnsley players believe in what manager Jose Morais is trying to do.

The Reds players held a private meeting to discuss their recent failings as they try to avoid the Championship drop.

Morais quashed rumours of a player revolt to his methods.

Ahead of Barnsley welcoming former boss Lee Johnson back to the club with Bristol City today, Pinillos, pictured, said: “I think it’s normal to have a meeting. When things are not going well, it’s normal to speak about it.

“We had to speak about what we need to do to do better.

“It was just to speak about the games and what we need to do better to start to win games.

“We believe in what the manager wants from us and we know what that is.

“It wasn’t a meeting to discuss tactics or anything like that.

“He’s good to work with. He’s a bit of a character but he’s a good guy. We are happy with him, but it’s normal when things are not good to start to think about if we are happy with the gaffer. I think everyone is happy with him.”

The Reds need to win games and fast to avoid a return to League One football.

Only goal difference stands between them and the relegation zone with eight fixtures left.

The Reds have failed to beat the Robins since 2012 and City head to Oakwell looking for back-to-back wins for the first time in 2018.

Experienced centre-back Matt Mills is still missing through injury for Barnsley, but Joe Williams is in contention to play after returning to training this week.

The four Reds players on international duty - Oli McBurnie, Tom Bradshaw, Ryan Hedges and Stevie Mallan - have all returned unscathed.

On returning to Oakwell, Johnson reflected: “I had good times there and difficult times. It looked a bit scary a couple of times but we had a very successful season there.

“It’s very difficult to read what they are doing. It’s always a difficult place to go to.”

