Barnsley: Oakwell just the place for me, says new boy Kieffer Moore

New signing Kieffer Moore insists he “feels at home” at Barnsley.

The Reds signed the physical forward from Championship rivals Ipswich Town earlier this week - for a fee in the region of £750,000.

Paul Heckingbottom wanted a different type of striker and Moore certainly offers a different dynamic to Tom Bradshaw and Mamadou Thiam.

Moore, who signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Oakwell, said: “When I look around, the whole feel of the place, it’s a proper club.

“I feel at home here, I like it up north. I know I’m a southerner but I do enjoy it up here and this is a great club for me to play for.

“As soon as I knew Barnsley were in for me I pretty much made my mind up about the move straight away.

“There’d been other interest that I knew about, but it hadn’t phased me, I’ve been keeping my head down and taking it all day by day.

“Over the last two or three years I’ve been here, there and everywhere really.

“I’m 25 now and I feel it’s time I stayed around at one club for a real period of time, with one fanbase. So hopefully that’s where I’m at.”

The 25-year-old had a prolific loan spell at South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United earlier in the season.

Moore made a name for himself with 13 goals in 25 appearances for the Millers, before his loan ended at the start of January.

And Heckingbottom is hopeful Moore can add goals to his outfit, who have failed to score twice in a game since the start of November - 13 games ago.

The Reds are interested in signing Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood, who has kept nine clean sheets for the League One outfit this season.

It is also believed the club are interested in bringing Ashley Fletcher back to Oakwell. The striker was part of the side that won the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy and promotion and is said by new Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis to be is surplus to requirements at the Riverside.