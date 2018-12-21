Barnsley: No concerns over slip down table for Reds coach

Barnsley have plenty of time to save their season and get their promotion track back on track, says assistant head coach Andreas Winkler.

The Reds have slipped out of the League One top six for the first time this season after a run of four games without a win, though their performance in drawing with leaders Portsmouth last weekend was reason for optimism.

They will aim to break back into the play-off positions with a win at Blackpool this weekend, before a festive schedule which sees them take on teams around them.

Winkler knows his results are the only thing that matter and is backing his team to move upwards.

“If you look at the table, we are seventh with one game less,” he said. “We still have the chance with good matches, good results, to go back into the top six or higher.

“Every player who is injured is back. So we are well prepared for the next half of the season.

“We are looking forward to go for a place in the top six. This season is so long.

“You just need a winning run and you can go on top. But if Sunderland and Portsmouth keep playing like that it will be hard to catch them.”

Young striker Victor Adeboyejo became the latest Reds player to commit his future to the club, following on from Jacob Brown and Alex Mowatt in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old will be at Oakwell until at least 2021 and chief executive Gauthier Ganaye sa.id it was an easy deal to agree.

“It’s another positive signing for us after the other extensions in recent weeks,” he said. “It was very obvious, very quickly, that Victor wanted to be here and the contract was never in doubt.

“We have been very clear as a club that our philosophy is to develop young players and bring them into our first team, that’s exactly what we have seen under Daniel’s leadership this season.

“We also need to say a huge well done to Victor, his application and determination has paid off, he’s performed well and deserved this deal.”