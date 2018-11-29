Barnsley: No concerns over losing hotshot Kieffer Moore in January

Barnsley assistant head coach Andreas Winkler is not thinking about losing in-form striker Kieffer Moore in January.

The 26-year-old, who arrived at Oakwell from Ipswich at the start of the year, was the subject of transfer speculation in the summer following the Reds’ relegation from the Championship.

But Moore, a former Rotherham loanee, remained with the Tykes and has fired his side to fifth in the League One table.

His brace in the midweek defeat to Sunderland made it five goals in as many games, taking his season tally to 12.

And that sort of form could tempt clubs from higher divisions to lure Moore away from South Yorkshire when the transfer window re-opens at the turn of the year.

Winkler said: “That is what the media say, they said it already two months ago.

“I don’t think about that. I only think of how we can go into the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

“You have to ask our owners, or the CEO, but not me.”

Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Southend presents Barnsley with a chance to respond following the 4-2 loss at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

The Reds, 3-0 down to their fellow promotion-chasers after 32 minutes, showed huge character to bounce back.

Moore’s second strike made it 3-2 with 29 minutes remaining but, despite continuing their rally, Sunderland made the game safe courtesy of Luke O’Nien’s 83rd-minute goal.

“It was a curious match, with two different halves,” Winkler said.

“We take to Saturday, the FA Cup match, the second half because of the reaction of the team to disappointment of the first half.

“The FA Cup starts from zero, and we play away, so it’s a totally different match on Saturday.

“It is long travel and we have to step up our efforts to reach the next round.”

Barnsley will freshen up their side for the trip to Roots Hall, Winkler confirmed, with also a change of formation.

Defender Zeki Fryers is expected to shake off illness while winger Ryan Hedges, who was set to miss four matches with a broken toe, could be available with the aid of a painkiller.

Winkler added: “It is not only because we had a midweek game, but it is a reason because the players on the bench who didn’t play against Sunderland are really good and deserve to start.

“I think we will change the formation, but we will have a starting XI that is very strong and can go for this challenge.

“This is a very important game for us, for the club, and we go for everything. We go for a win.”