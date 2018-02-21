Barnsley: Morais having positive influence - Williams

On-loan midfielder Joe Williams believes new boss Jose Morais has had a positive effect on the Barnsley dressing room – despite defeat in his opening game.

The Reds suffered their first ever loss to Burton Albion, in what was a vital clash down the bottom of the Championship.

Defeat leaves the Reds in 23rd place, starring down the barrel at League One football.

Morais has worked alongside Jose Mourinho over the years, winning titles in Italy, Spain and England – most memorably Inter Milan’s historic Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble in the 2009/10 season.

The Portuguese chief has been at the helm less than a week and Williams said: “He’s been really good so far, there’s been a few little tweaks on how he wants us to play and things like that.

“I think all he’s been able to do so far is put a positive influence on the group, which he’s done since coming in.

“He wants us to get out there and start putting things right on the pitch.

“His background’s really good, he’s worked with some really good people and you can only have respect for someone who’s done as much as him.”

The Reds are struggling to score goals and brought in strikers Kieffer Moore and Oli McBurnie in January to solve that problem.

Swansea loanee McBurnie scored on his full debut against Sheffield Wednesday, but Moore is yet to get off the mark.

And as a whole the Reds have not scored twice in a game since beating Birmingham in November – the side they face on Saturday.

Williams hopes the new man can change their fortunes in front of goal.

He added: “He’s a really attacking coach, he likes us to play and get the ball down.

“Hopefully that means we’ll score more goals and we want to be better in the final third as a team.”

“Hopefully he’ll work on us going forward because we’ve been good defensively so hopefully we can get a few more goals.”