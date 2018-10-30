Barnsley: Midfielder Cameron McGeehan thinks he is the right man to replace injured Kenny Dougall

Kenny Dougall’s injury loss for Barnsley is a big blow, but there is one man who is hoping to make the best of a bad situation.

Dougall is set for a number of months on the sidelines after suffering an ankle ligament injury as a result of a poor tackle by Shrewsbury’s Anthony Grant last week.

The Australian had been a key player in the Reds’ impressive start to the season, but his absence has opened the door for Cameron McGeehan to make a midfield berth his own.

The former Luton player had deputised for Dougall during the two international breaks, but, despite having sympathy for his team-mate, is now is targeting a long run in the side.

“I’m gutted for Kenny, he’s done really well since he’s come in because it’s a completely new league for him,” McGeehan said.

“He’s fitted in really well with the lads and it’s disappointing that he’s injured.

“But I’ve kept myself ready and knocking on the door, so if that’s how the chance comes, I’ve got to take it and, hopefully, I can play some games now.

“The lads have been doing really well and I know I’ve got to be patient. I’ve got myself into the team in the last couple of weeks, and I’m looking at staying there and having a sustained run to help the team get three points every week and pushing up the table.”

McGeehan played his part in Barnsley’s 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the weekend, a result that restored some norm after back-to-back away defeats at Charlton and Shrewsbury.

It was a bit of a slog against a physical Rovers side and McGeehan, who spent time in this division on loan at Scunthorpe last season, knows how League One can be.

He added: “They were two poor games in less than a week given the standards we’ve set ourselves, so it was good to get the win and the type of performance that we wanted to have.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we have another three points on the board now and we can get the ball rolling again.

“League One is a tough league in terms of teams not necessarily coming to play every week.”