Barnsley: Midfielder Alex Mowatt says is enjoying his spell at Oakwell

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt says he feels wanted at Oakwell and is enjoying playing more football than he has for two years.

The 23-year-old is glad to be back enjoying his football having spent last season away from Oakwell on loan at Oxford and has been a key player in the Reds’ impressive start to the season.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Mowatt. “Obviously we’ve won most of the games and every game’s been exciting with lots of goals.

“Everyone likes to be playing every week - that’s the main thing, playing every week. That’s when your confidence comes and fitness and sharpness comes.

“It’s more than I’ve played for the last two years in a row. I’ve been really happy with that and 90 minutes is just improving my fitness every week.

“Once you play in a game then you’re out, you’re not fully confident,” he continued. “Once you get a run in the side and play 10 games in a row that’s when you start to perform better as well.”

The former Leeds man feels he has the trust of head coach Daniel Stendel, having improved his all-round game under the Reds’ pressing style this season.

“Some managers have not played me in a two, saying they’ve not trusted me, defensively,” he said. “This year I’ve done well defensively and that side of my game has got a lot a better this year.

“I think I’ve improved it [all-round game] without fully concentrating on improving it. Just within training, that has helped me and the other lads do the defensive side of the game without really thinking about it.”

Mowatt was given the evening off on Tuesday as the Reds advanced to the knockout stages of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 2-1 win over Bradford.

George Moncur’s double did the damage for the Reds in a competition they won in 2016 and Stendel is targeting a repeat visit to Wembley.

“Our first point in our head is the league, but the final is in Wembley, it is a goal for every player,” the German said. “We try our best in all competitions and we will see how we do in this cup. I hope we can play in Wembley.”