Barnsley: McBurnie out to make up for lost time

Swansea City loan striker Ollie McBurnie has stressed he has unfinished business at Barnsley.

The Scottish Under-21 international signed for the Reds on loan until the end of the season late on January transfer deadline day.

However, McBurnie also joined the Championship club in the summer only to be told on his first day of training at Oakwell that the relevant paperwork had not been submittedin time and the deal was off.

“Touch wood, I can stay a bit longer this time,” he joked. “I’m buzzing to get a loan deal with Barnsley and can’t wait for the rest of the season.

“It’s taken me five months to get there after the move fell down at the last minute.

“I went there to sign at the end of August, but at least all the signing photos have already been done now!”

The 21-year-old can’t wait to play more regularly in the Championship after featuring just 12 times this term for the Swans in the top flight.

“I had a good conversation with the manager (Carlos Carvalhal) and we both agreed that I needed game time,” he said.

“With the options limited here, Barnsley was the perfect club for me to do just that.

“It was disappointing to miss out in August, but I’ve had no regrets over the last five months.

“I’ve made my full Premier League debut and been involved quite a lot in the matchday squads, which I’ve loved. This is a new challenge for me.”

Reds first-team coach Jamie Clapham said: ““It has taken some time but he’s a good acquisition to the squad.

“He gives us something different to what we’ve had.”

Meanwhile, former Reds captain Angus MacDonald is relishing a new challenge after his deadline-day switch to Championship rivals Hull City.

MacDonald said: “Whenever you come into a squad as a new player, you have to try and make your mark. That’s something that I’ll be looking to do.”