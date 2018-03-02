Barnsley: McBurnie hopes for quick all-clear for head-clash Jackson

Barnsley’s Oli McBurnie has wished teammate Adam Jackson a speedy recovery following his horrific collision.

Defender Jackson was stretchered after being knocked unconscious at Hull City on Tuesday night.

Oli McBurnie

The centre-back was attended to by medical staff from both sides, as well as medics at the ground, following a clash of heads with Jon Toral. After 11 minutes on the ground, Jackson was stretchered off and faces a spell on the sidelines.

The image of Jackson on the ground receiving oxygen sparked memories of Ryan Mason sustaining a career-ending injury playing for Hull.

McBurnie, who has scored four goals in four games or the Reds, told the Star: “I spoke to him after the game and he was conscious, so that’s great news.

“He said he felt like he had a massive hangover after going out the night before.

“It was great to see he hadn’t lost his sense of humour but it was horrible to see at the time - one of the boys unconscious on the pitch.

“We all wish him a speedy recovery because we need him back out there.”

Jackson has thanked medical staff for the treatment he received.

A Barnsley statement read: “Adam would like to thank everyone for the well wishes he has received, along with the medical staff of Hull City and the paramedics who were at the scene.”

Meanwhile, Barnsley’s pre-match press conference was postponed yesterday due to the weather.

It has been rescheduled for today, but there are fears tomorrow’s game against Norwich City could be called off.

The Reds’ club shop has been shut for the past two days because of the snow.

Meanwhile, former Reds skipper Angus MacDonald has hit out at the club following his move to Hull.

MacDonald struggled to get back into the side after being sent off at Sheffield United, with then-manager Paul Heckingbottom revealing it was due to an iron deficiency.

MacDonald set the record straight, saying: “I suffer with Celiac disease so I’m gluten intolerant and you tend to be low in iron, but a deficiency is a bit harsh.

“Hull retested me when I had my medical and I was probably double what anyone else was. My iron levels are sky high.”