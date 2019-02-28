Barnsley: Major blow for Reds as Kieffer Moore ruled out for rest of season

Barnsley’s promotion hopes have suffered a major blow with the news that top-scorer Kieffer Moore will miss the rest of the season on medical grounds.

The striker has played an integral role in lifting the Reds into second place in League One, scoring 18 goals.

Kieffer Moore

Moore was stretchered off during the latter stages of the 4-1 win at Gillingham on February 9 following a nasty collision with Gabriel Zakuani.

The Tykes followed the correct protocol for a head injury, meaning the 26-year-old initially missed two weeks of action, but further advice means he will not play again this term.

Assistant head coach Dale Tonge said: "We are following medical advice from the top professionals that we have used and we were given the advice that Kieffer should be out for the remainder of the season.

“The player’s welfare is the first thing we think about. He will be fit and fine come the summer.

"As you can imagine he is massively disappointed, but he is the type of character who has been around the dressing room with the boys and giving the support where needed.

"He is a leader in the group and still have him around has given the boys a bit of a lift and I think it is just going to help with the togetherness and what we need moving forward."

Barnsley have drawn two of the three games without Moore, against Burton and Portsmouth, 0-0.

But Tonge is confident Daniel Stendel’s squad have the players to cope without their talisman.

They have a striker in form in Cauley Woodrow, who has netted 10 league goals this season, while forward Victor Adeboyejo is also an option.

Tonge said: “I can understand the fans having a little bit of frustration, but you have got to give credit to the teams we have played in the last two games.

“We have played the best Burton team they have had for the last two months and Portsmouth the same.

“You’ve also got to credit the opposition because coming into a game against Barnsley now, we are going to be expecting their best team.

"I think we are looking at all avenues, to be honest.

“We have a natural centre-forward in Victor and there are opportunities for players to come in and stake their place and at the same time see

this is a great opportunity to become the talisman of this group.

“We have enough players with the squad who can score goals that Kieffer did.”