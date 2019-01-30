Barnsley: Lloyd Isgrove nears Oakwell exit as he joins promotion rivals Portsmouth on loan

Lloyd Isgrove looks set to have played his final game for Barnsley after joining League One promotion rivals Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old winger, out of contract in the summer, has managed just six appearances this term due to injury, the last of which came in a 1-1 draw with Pompey in December.

He has since returned to fitness but boss Daniel Stendel has recently said that he does not figure in his immediate plans.

Reds chief executive Gauthier Ganaye told the club's official website: “Having spoken with both Daniel and Lloyd at the beginning of this transfer window, it was always our intentions to find a solution.

"Lloyd only has six months left on his contract and he isn’t featuring in the current plans, so both the club and the player were happy to find a new club for him.

"We are happy to see him head back to an area he is from to be near his family.”

Isgrove's destination may raise some eyebrows, given Pompey are battling with the Reds to win promotion to the Championship this season.

George Moncur was allowed to join fellow promotion rivals Luton having intimated he would not sign a new contract at Oakwell and he scored for the Hatters in a win against Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Having lost Brad Potts to Preston early in the window, there are unlikely to be any more departures before Thursday's 11pm deadline, particularly to players in Stendel's main group, though they may try and add if the right deal comes available.

Any player that comes in will add to a squad that showed they have the promotion fire in their bellies.

The Reds missed the chance to move into the top two of League One after a 2-2 draw at Oxford on Tuesday, but their night ended much better than it looked like it was going to.

They had trailed 2-0 until the final 20 minutes after goals from Josh Ruffels and Jamie Mackie.

But this team is not one to give up and they wiped out their deficit through Mamadou Thiam and that man Kieffer Moore, whose 17th goal of the season earned what could turn out to be a vital point.

And the manner of their comeback left Stendel enthused.

“We came here to win the game, I think we prepared well, but we didn't play well. But it's a point at least,” he said.

"I'm happy with the comeback in the second half. The morale and mentality was good from us.

"And after 2-0 it was difficult, but we showed good spirit.

"One point is not what we wanted, but it's more than none.

"We wanted three points and we'll have a lot more chances to get three points."