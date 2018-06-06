Barnsley line-up Yorkshire derbies for pre-season

Have your say

Barnsley have confirmed three pre-season friendlies ahead of their return to League One next season.

Daniel Stendel’s team will play York City away on Tuesday 10thJuly (7pm) at the Bootham Crescent.

That match will be followed by another away clash, this time with Salford City, managed by the famous Manchester United ‘Class of 92’ owners on Saturday 14thJuly at the Peninsula Stadium.

City have been promoted three of their last four years and are now readying themselves for their first season in the National League.

The final confirmed fixture is at home to Hull City on Saturday 28thJuly at Oakwell, another 3pm kick-off.

The Reds start their League One campaign on Saturday 4thAugust, with opponents yet unknown until the official EFL fixtures are released on Thursday 21stJune.

More friendlies could be released by the club in the coming days.

Ends….