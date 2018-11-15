Barnsley: Keeper shortage may force Reds into emergency loan deal

Barnsley could be forced into the emergency loan market following a goalkeeper shortage at the club.

Reds head coach Daniel Stendel is without the services of his number one Adam Davies for Saturday’s League One clash against fellow high-flyers Accrington due to international duty with Wales.

Jack Walton was again expected to fill in for Davies at the Crown Ground, but is struggling with a knee injury.

And if the 20-year-old fails to prove his fitness, the Tykes may consider finding a replacement elsewhere as they cannot recall Davies.

“Jack Walton has a problem with his knee and will have an assessment on Thursday,” assistant head coach Andreas Winkler said.

“We will see if he can play, but we are quite confident.

“I don’t think so (any recall for Davies). It is the national team, a friendly match, and he is looking forward to start. I don’t think we can get him back.

“I heard about the emergency case, so we can get an emergency loan, but that is not up to me.

“If Jack Walton cannot play, we have to do something.”

Winkler admits it will be a blow if Walton is ruled out, given the performances of the keeper when he has deputised for Davies this season.

“I am a little bit disappointed for him,” the German said.

“He has high potential, he is quick on his feet, a good goal-stopper and in the training and matches is a good sweeper, building up the game.

“He is good with his feet and we are really happy with him.”

Adam Jackson, sent off for two yellow cards in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win over Bradford at Oakwell, is also a doubt through injury.

The Tykes will make a late call on the defender, who is not expected to return to training until Friday.

Barnsley’s promotion bid will face another test when they travel to seventh-placed Stanley.

John Coleman’s side have lost only once in front of their own fans this term, against Gillingham on the opening day.

But Winkler is confident Barnsley have what it takes to extend their unbeaten run, which currently stands at five matches in all competitions.

“Accrington have a strong side,” he said.

“They have a manager who has worked at Accrington for a long time. They have a really good rhythm, especially at home, they have high pace.

“In November, they say the table doesn’t lie, they are seventh.

“I think if we show our performance on a good level, give them a real fight, then we have a chance to get a point or win.

“I have never heard of Accrington, to be honest, but it is not a surprise as I am from Germany! But one year ago I hadn't heard of Barnsley!”