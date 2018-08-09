Barnsley: Jason McCarthy signs for Wycombe

Have your say

Wycombe Wanderers beat the clock to sign Barnsley defender Jason McCarthy for an undisclosed fee.

McCarthy penned a three-year deal at the fellow League One outfit - where he spent a season on loan whilst at Southampton.

The Reds have a sell-on clause included in the contract, something which has yielded great rewards for the club over the years.

When the fixtures were released McCarthy said he was looking forward to taking the Chairboys on after a successful stint there earlier in his career.

However, the arrival of Huddersfield Town right-back Jordan Williams yesterday meant the Reds had McCarthy, Dmitri Cavare and Williams all vying for the starting spot.

McCarthy joined Oakwell last summer as the Reds overhauled their squad and made 24 appearances - playing just the once after January as the Reds were relegated.