Barnsley: Jacob Brown making a name for himself as ‘Mr Versatile’ in his maiden season in Reds’ first team

It is only his first season in the Barnsley first team, but Jacob Brown is already making a name for himself as Mr Versatile.

The 20-year-old, who is another product of the Reds' academy, has played right-back, right wing and up front this season as he has filled various holes in Daniel Stendel's side.

Barnsley's Jacob Brown: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

He was back on the wing for Saturday's 3-0 win against Bradford at Oakwell, covering for the recently departed Brad Potts and got on the scoresheet.

Brown was delighted to get the chance and put it down to his efforts on the training ground.

“I worked hard all week in training. The gaffer has given me a chance and I just wanted to do my best,” he said.

“All the players want to be playing week in, week out. Whether it is me or anyone else, we just need to keep working hard in training. Whoever gets the chance just needs to work hard and take it.

You need someone to replace him (Potts), but if everyone is playing well and we are getting results, it doesn’t matter.

“I don’t mind where I am playing, but I do feel more comfortable attacking, out side or up front, but if I do have to play right-back then I would.”

A memorable first season on the scene could be on the cards for Brown as Barnsley chase League One promotion.

Their win over the Bantams made it six games without a win and put them in firm contention for a place in the top two, ahead of some favourable looking fixtures.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better if that happened (promotion in first season), but it is going to take a lot of hard work and everyone is ready for it,” Brown added.

“After that run we have got all the confidence we need. Whoever we play, we are going to be confident, but we need to make sure we play like this.

“When we are playing the top teams, you know you need to be on your game.

“But all the teams in the league are good enough to beat anybody, everyone is beating anyone, but no matter who we play we need to be on our game.”