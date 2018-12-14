Barnsley: Jacob Brown ‘a great example’ to others Reds youngsters

Barnsley assistant head coach Andreas Winkler believes Jacob Brown's new contract can serve as motivation for other young players at the club.

The versatile 20-year-old penned fresh terms at Oakwell this week, committing himself to the Reds until 2021 having come through the club's youth set up.

Brown has played 17 times this season for the Reds, both in attack and at right-back, and has been a full part of Daniel Stendel's squad.

Winkler reckons this is a good blueprint for other young professionals at the club to follow.

“They have a lot of work and spend a lot of money on the academy,” Winkler said. “It is an important part of the club. It is good to know there are some good people, good players there.

“They see hard work pays off, they can get a contract and get into the squad.”

Winkler believes Brown is deserving of his new deal and fits the bill perfectly.

“I am very pleased,” he added. “He is one of the players, they all have a good attitude, but he has a very good attitude.

“A young player, a local player and a versatile player for us. He can play different positions. He fits 100 per cent to our style.

“He is always thinking about counter-pressing, chasing the ball, so I am very happy for us and for him to sign a new contract.”

Brown is expected to be involved as Barnsley look get back to winning ways in League One following back-to-back away losses.

It will not be easy, though, as leaders Portsmouth are in town and will be hoping to become the first side this season to win at Oakwell this season.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett, who used to manage in South Yorkshire at Rotherham, is expecting a tough examination.

He said: “Barnsley have got the likes of Kieffer Moore and certainly look a force. The players they’ve got make the statement that they only want to be here for one year.

“At the moment I’m not sure how big the gap is between this league and the one above – but I’d like to find out.”

Pompey already have 12 points more than the Reds and would look difficult to catch if they did win, but Winkler is not engaging.

“I don’t think about the gap, we are just looking to the next match and try to win it,” he said.