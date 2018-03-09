Barnsley: How ‘old man’ Hammill is helping Reds kids

Adam Hammill has put his bad-boy past behind him - and he wants to help younger players learn from his mistakes.

While on loan at Huddersfield Town in 2012, from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hammill assaulted two female paramedics and was given a suspended prison sentence.

His career took a nosedive when Huddersfield Town released him after making his move permanent, but he is back to his dazzling best at Barnsley.

The wing wizard has grown up on and off the pitch after fathering daughter Izzy and son Roman - as well as adopting a child from partner Lauren’s earlier relationship.

He: “I’m 30 now, but I tend not to look back, to be honest. You’ve just got to look forward in football.

“When you’re young, you’re a little bit naïve and you tend not to listen and you think you know best.

“But the older you get, it all sinks in and you use your experiences to become wiser.

“This year has been different for me because I’ve tried to help the younger lads blend into the squad.

“I’ll always try and give them advice whatever pressures are thrown at them.”

One of only two over-30s players at the club, Hammill is still keeping up with the Reds fresh-faced youngsters.

The player, who is in the final year of his contract at Oakwell, added: “When I’m on the pitch, I give it my all. I’m just enjoying my football. I’m an old man! I play with a smile on my face these days.”

Oli McBurnie has been named February Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month.

The on-loan Reds striker scored four goals in four games last month.