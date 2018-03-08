Barnsley: How Morais is giving Reds survival belief

Boss Jose Morais insists Barnsley are in the process of creating a new identity.

Portuguese manager Morais was tasked with keeping the Reds up when he took over from Paul Heckingbottom in January and has given the squad the belief they can stay up.

They are playing attractive football, with striker Oli McBurnie showing what he is capable of in front of goal.

Morais said: “We are creating personality in our game, identity in our game, and we believe in positive results.

“We are going to play our fourth away game in a row, which is not normal, and I think we will make performances to get the results that we need. We will keep believing that our place in the table will be higher than where we are now.

“We are starting to perform much closer to the real potential of the team.”

The Reds gave promotion-chasing Cardiff City a run for their money on Tuesday night before losing 2-1.

Swansea loanee McBurnie bagged against his parent club’s fierce rivals to take his tally to five goals in five games.

The Reds, who are fighting to stay in the Championship, had 61 per cent possession against a side who could be plying their trade in the Premier League next term.

Despite the disappointing result, the manager, the players and the fans can take heart from a positive performance.

On the game, Morais said: “We deserved much more than what we got. We created some chances. This gives me the positive feeling that I believe even more in our future.

“We played against second in the league but what I can see is that we dominated part of the game.”