Barnsley: Heckingbottom wants Reds to unite for Cryne tribute

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has called for the club to come together tomorrow to honour former owner Patrick Cryne.

Cryne died of cancer last weekend and Heckingbottom is hoping supporters turn out in force to give their former custodian a fitting send-off at home to Fulham.

Paul Heckingbottom

“It’s been a difficult week at the club, a little bit surreal, to be honest,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s not been nice, It was the news we’d all been fearing.

“But I know what Patrick would have wanted. He’d have wanted us to work even harder and keep trying to the right things.

“I spoke to the players on Monday and everyone, even the ones who didn’t know him, understands that without him they wouldn’t be here.

“They understand how big a role he played at this club and how important he was in getting them here.

“I want everyone here to give Patrick a proper send-off – and for the players to tap into that emotion.

“It’s a special occasion for everyone to come and say ‘thank you’. Everyone should come and pay tribute to him and give him the send-off he deserves.”

Plans are in place to honour Cryne at tomorrow’s game and a 100-page commemorative programme is scheduled for the club’s home fixture with Sheffield Wednesday on February 10.

Reds chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said: “Everyone involved with, and around, the football club is thinking deeply about Patrick Cryne and his family.”

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Reds have agreed a deal to sign French winger Harrison Manzala.

Heckingbottom has orchestrated an £800,000 transfer for the 23-year-old Amiens playmaker.

Manzala is expected to have a medical at Oakwell today and will sign a three-and-a half-year contract.

Heckingbottom has already signed Ipswich striker Kieffer Moore and former Nottingham Forest left-back Dani Pinillos in the January transfer window.

The Reds have had a bid for Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood rejected.

Heckingbottom is reported to be close to penning a new three-year deal to remain in the Oakwell hot-seat.