Barnsley: Heckingbottom’s tribute to Cryne

Boss Paul Heckingbottom is excited to embark on a “new era” at Barnsley - but hopes people remember Patrick Cryne’s contribution to the club.

Terminally-ill Cryne has sold 80 per cent of the Reds to a consortium led by Chinese billionaire Chien Lee.

American businessman Paul Conway and Moneyball pioneer Billy Beane are among the other investors.

Cryne has kept the other 20 per cent for his family.

Heckingbottom said: “At the end of the day, you lose players, you lose managers, but owners of football clubs are the most important thing.

“While it’s the start of something new, it’s also the end of an era as well.

“Patrick and his family have done amazing things for this football club.

“I’m in a position where I can thank Patrick on behalf of everyone for the past 13 years.

“I know for a fact Patrick’s made this happen. It’s not a sacrifice as such, but he’s made sure he’s put the club before himself in this situation.

“People should trust Patrick’s and his family’s judgement.

“They believe in this and worked really hard to make it happen.

“It was a big day, a massive day. It’s the biggest day since Patrick took over.”

Heckingbottom was quick to reiterate that Cryne took the decision in the best interests of the club.

He added: “Lots of takeovers at lots of clubs, most of it is about the money.

“A lot of it is about ‘what can I get out of this or that?’

“A big part of Patrick’s decision-making was about the club and what’s best for the club.”

Barnsley are trying to end a five-game winless streak and head to Fulham in the Championship tomorrow.

Heckingbottom said: “It’s a tough trip down to London, but we know what they’re about. We just have to take the momentum from this good news (takeover) down there.”