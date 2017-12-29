Barnsley: Heckingbottom has right Royal revenge in mind against Reading

Have your say

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is out for revenge when Reading come to Oakwell on Saturday.

The Reds suffered a disappointing 3-0 thumping at Reading just a few games ago.

That defeat left a sour taste in the mouth of the former defender and he wants to put that right in front of the Oakwell faithful.

He said: “It lingers with me so I’m looking forward to the game.

“There are lessons from that game, there were some big lessons and we want to learn from those.

“If you go back to the Reading game all the goals were avoidable, they were mistakes that we made.”

The Reds are vying for a first win in 10, after a torrid run of form.

They are struggling to find the back of the net, and have failed to win in their last four.

But Heckingbottom insists they are still producing the form that saw them reach the play-offs last term.

He added: “They’re not far away. The difference was last season they had so many one-nils so all these real tight games they were winning.

“That’s what got them in the play-offs. “Performance wise they’re not dissimilar at all.”

A positive is that Barnsley have kept two clean sheets in their last three outings.

And Heckingbottom is delighted his side have started cutting out silly mistakes.

He said: “The key to the clean sheets is that we’re just making less mistakes.

“It was easy to see what was happening, but sometimes these things happen.

“Derby was similar [to Reading], although they showed quality, but the goals we weren’t happy with.

“Leeds were individual things or an individual error followed by another one.

“It shows when you are more disciplined, more concentrated and look after your own performance then you can keep clean sheets.”