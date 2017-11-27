Barnsley: Heckingbottom expecting tough test at Reading

Boss Paul Heckingbottom insists Barnsley are in for a tough trip to Reading on Tuesday night as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

Barnsley were beaten by Cardiff City and Leeds United in their last two outings,

In contrast, Reading have turned their faltering form around - losing just once in their last five games after six defeats in their previous nine.

And Heckingbottom said: “I know how tough it’s going to be. We’re preparing ourselves for a real tough game.

“If they’d had won a couple of more games then everybody would be talking about them in the same vain as last season.

“If you look at the Sheffield Wednesday game they dominated the ball and if they won that game 1-0 then everyone would be saying how good Reading are.

“The one thing that’s been missing for them has been the results. They’ve looked to strengthen with their recruitment and I don’t think they’re too far away from a decent run.

“To me they look very similar to last season, it’s just the results have been different.

“Picking up points in every game is our aim, whether it’s one or three - obviously we want the three.

“We’re pleased with any points we pick up and a point away at Reading would be a good one.”

Mamadou Thiam is back in contention after a back issue, whilst Lloyd Isgrove still has swelling on his knee and is yet to get back in training after another lengthy lay-off.

Adam Hammill is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card, which he received just as he was being subbed off against Leeds.

And on the incident, Heckingbottom said: “It’s an opportunity for someone to come in and hopefully strengthen the team.

“I had Ryan Hedges on the sideline ready to go, but it was set play after set play and we didn’t want to make the change.

“It could have been avoided, but you don’t want anyone to change their game thinking about the bookings.

“You want them to keep playing as hard and as well as they possibly can.”