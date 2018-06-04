Barnsley: German coach in running for Reds job

German coach Daniel Stendel has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant Barnsley manager’s job.

The relegated Reds are still searching for a replacement for former boss Jose Morais.

And ex-Hannover manager Stendel, 44, is now believed to have put his hat in the ring to fill the Oakwell hotseat.

Former Barnsley midfielder Grant McCann, ex-Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom and Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth are also thought to be in the running.

Meanwhile, young gun Dylan Mottley-Henry is bidding to show what the Reds are really made of next season.

The midfielder got some valuable experience on loan with Tranmere Rovers, who secured promotion back to the Football League, last term.

And after impressing during his short stint with Rovers, Mottley-Henry went to Chesterfield but only played two games before being struck down with injury.

Mottley-Henry, who was handed his Reds debut earlier in the season, said: “I’ve got a positive frame of mind and I believe in myself that I can push on from here and put this injury behind me for next season.

“I’m ready for any opportunity and want to start as many games as I possibly can next season.

“My recovery is going well – I’ve had a few niggles but I’m really positive.

“At Tranmere it was very hard and difficult, but I think I did well there and got my reward, so I’m very happy with that.

“My game improved a lot. I did a lot of work with the assistant manager [Michael Jackson] at Tranmere and Micky Mellon gave me that extra drive.

“He was saying to me before games that he saw the potential in me and I had to use my strengths – which is my pace and power – and he gave me confidence to push on.

“I’m so thankful that he gave me the opportunity.”

It was the player’s first taste of competitive football after plying his trade at age-group level.

Mottley-Henry, who joined Oakwell in 2016 after leaving fellow Yorkshire side Bradford City, added: “There’s a big difference between first team football and under 23s football, especially in the National League.

“There were some great players at Tranmere playing under a manager who is fantastic.

“I was playing with professional players who have played X-amount of games in the Football League, which was good, and they were able to pass on their experience to me.”