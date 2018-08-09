Barnsley: Former Nottingham Forest striker joins Reds development squad

Barnsley have completed the signing of former Nottingham Forest striker Gerry McDonagh.

The 20-year-old will be added to the Reds' development squad, which is overseen by Martin Devaney.

McDonagh was with Forest from a young age and made one senior appearance.

He netted five goals in 22 appearances while on loan with Wrexham in the National League and scored once for Cambridge United in a spell which saw him make 13 appearances.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for Barnsley,” McDonagh said.

“I’ve always known it is a big club, and when I was at Nottingham Forest we used to play against Barnsley all the time at youth level.

“The experience of playing men’s first team football has benefitted me hugely, it’s a lot different from under 23s in terms of playing in front of a crowd and the step-up in quality.

“I want to do well for the under 23s and eventually, at some point, get into the first team and make my debut for this club.”