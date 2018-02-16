Barnsley FC: Will Gary Bowyer be next Oakwell boss?

Have your say

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is the latest to be linked with Barnsley’s vacant manager role.

The Reds have been searching for someone to take over after Paul Heckingbottom quit for Leeds United last week.

Bowyer has impressed in his time at Bloomfield Road after back-to-back relegations.

Like Heckingbottom, Bowyer is tied to a one-year rolling contract.

The former Rotherham United player would be within the club’s budget and comes with Championship experience from his time with Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, St Mirren boss Jack Ross remains the frontrunner after meeting with the club on Wednesday.

Ross has turned the Buddies from Scottish Championship relegation candidates to table toppers in under a year.

The hope is he can do the same for the Reds, who are currently languishing in the Championship drop zone.

Barnsley were rebuffed in their approach to talk to Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth earlier this week.

And yesterday Charlton chief Karl Robinson distanced himself from the Oakwell hot seat.

He is fully focused on his job in London and said: “My agent phoned me saying ‘listen, this is the situation’, and I said ‘I don't want to be on it [the shortlist]’.

“I don't see Barnsley for me. This is a place where I want to be. I want this club to be in the Championship - it’s as simple as that.”

The Reds are also interested in a Portuguese manager as the club look abroad.

With no game this weekend the club can focus on their managerial hunt.

Chief Executive Gauthier Ganaye has said he wants a new man in ahead of Tuesday’s relegation six-pointer with Burton Albion.

However, with the sheer volume of people the club want to talk to a quick appointment appears unlikely.

Caretaker boss Paul Harsley will once again take charge if a new manager has not been appointed.