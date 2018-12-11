Barnsley FC want to cash in on their set-piece successes

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel wants to improve his side's set-piece prowess even further.

The Reds have been successful from dead-balls this season, with top scorer Kieffer Moore particularly benefiting.

Their attacking style of play sees them win a lot of corners and free-kicks and the German wants to make the opposition pay.

“We have trained a lot of time with set-pieces,” he said. “I think we understand that it can be important situation in every game.

“My impression is that we are better attacking the ball, with more players other than Kieffer Moore. It is important for us.

“There are a lot of set-pieces, corners and free-kicks, and if the opposition stop our counter or attacking with fouls then we need to have more goals form set-pieces.

“I am happy that was the case in the past. It was from the start an important thing.

“We spoke with the team that set-pieces decided a lot of games, especially after the World Cup, we saw that more than 50 per cent of goals were from set-pieces.”

The imminent return of Lloyd Isgrove may help win even more set-pieces.

The 25-year-old has been besieged by injuries this season, though was an unused substitute during Saturday's disappointing 1-0 loss at Wycombe.

Stendel hopes that his winger is now over the problems and will be around the squad a lot more.

“It is not easy for Lloyd,” he said. “He has had a lot of injuries and last week he was ill.

“He couldn’t play against Manchester City and has not trained. I hope in the future he can train more and play. But in the past it was not the case.”

Barnsley are also hopeful of getting Kenny Dougall back into training after his ankle injury, though might not be too unhappy if his recovery takes a little bit longer than expected.

Prior to the injury he suffered in October, the midfielder had been part of Australia's national squad for a number of training camps.

The Socceroos are competing in the AFC Asian Cup in January, which, if involved, could take Dougall away from the club for a number of weeks.

On his return, Stendel added: “I’m not sure, maybe we hope he can train before Christmas. When he can play, I don’t know, maybe January.”