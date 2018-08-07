Barnsley FC must keep hold of Tom Bradshaw

Kieffer Moore has urged the Barnsley top brass to keep hold of strike partner Tom Bradshaw.

The Star understands the Reds have turned down another bid from Millwall to lure Bradshaw away from the club.

Millwall saw an initial bid turned down earlier in the window, but Lions’ boss Neil Harris is keen to add Bradshaw to his squad before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

Bradshaw is currently in the final year of his Oakwell deal and wants to be plying his trade in the Championship.

Ipswich Town are also reportedly keen on buying Bradshaw as a replacement for Derby-bound Martyn Waghorn.

However, the Reds see the Welshman as a pivotal part of their plans to secure promotion back to the second tier.

And the club are prepared to run down the player’s deal and let him leave for free at the end of the season.

Bradshaw bagged 20 goals apiece during two League One campaigns with Walsall and the Reds are hoping he can help fire them back up.

And Moore, who has also been the subject of bids from Championship clubs, stressed: “We should definitely keep Bradders, we’ve got a good partnership going.

“I think we need to keep everyone really. The nucleus of our squad is very good and we want to keep that together.

“It’s a big confidence boost that they see us as a big part of the project of going back up at the first attempt.”

Towering centre forward Moore has a good League One record too and set the division alight whilst on loan at Rotherham last term - netting 13 times in 22 league outings.

The former Ipswich man moved to Oakwell to try and help starve off relegation in January and stated he saw himself as a Championship striker.

But Moore is adamant bids to take him back to the Championship haven’t unsettled him, with his main focus helping the Reds to promotion this season.

He admitted: “It hasn’t really unsettled me - the rumours are part and parcel of football really.

“There’s always going to be little rumours about what’s going on behind the scenes but it’s about being professional because you’re contracted to a club.

“It’s very obvious I want to play in the Championship but it’s just one season [in League One] and straight back up with Barnsley.

“My main focus is Barnsley until anything happens to change that.

“I’m playing for Barnsley, I’m a Barnsley player so I’ll give everything I have for Barnsley.”