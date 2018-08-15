Barnsley FC management identify key squad player

Assistant boss Andreas Winkler insists George Moncur is a “big player” for Barnsley despite making just one start so far this season.

Moncur scored the Reds’ only goal as they were sent crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle on Tuesday.

The creative midfielder has been used off the bench in the opening two league games, providing a wonderful assist for Victor Adeboyejo last weekend at Bradford.

Moncur has shown his talents in League One in the past whilst at Colchester United, scoring nine and 14 goals respectively during his two seasons in Essex.

Winkler stressed: “He is a big player for us, it’s not a case that he can be a big player for us, he already it.

“Even if that’s as a substitute as he has been in the past two weeks. We know about his quality and how he can perform.

“Sometimes it’s a tactical reason why someone’s being used as a substitute.”

German boss Daniel Stendel made six changes for the cup game after naming unchanged line-ups for the opening two league games of the campaign.

The mentality of the squad is strong under the new regime and the new-look Reds looked up for the fight even at 3-1 down at Bloomfield Road.

And Winkler believes Stendel’s side will bounce back strongly when they host AFC Wimbledon at Oakwell on Saturday.

He added: “The league games are most important for us, we now know what it feels like to lose, and I’m sure we can pick them up for a good performance on Saturday.

“We can’t play every match like Saturday, or the opening game.

“It was our first Tuesday match, obviously we’re disappointed, but we’re realistic and know we can’t win every game.

“We didn’t give up even at 3-1 down and that’s the winning attitude we have. We have a young squad and they want to win.

“They have the mentality to perform well whether that’s in training or in games and I’m happy with that.”