Barnsley: Ethan Pinnock promises reaction from Reds

Ethan Pinnock has promised a reaction as Barnsley try and get their League One promotion charge back on track.

After announcing themselves to the rest of the division with three impressive wins, including a 4-0 away spanking of Peterborough, they have been brought back down to earth with back-to-back losses at Charlton and Shrewsbury.

The defeat at New Meadow was particularly disappointing as it was a real below-par performance and central defender Pinnock, who found the net in Shropshire, is determined to put things right as the Reds begin a run of five successive home games when Bristol Rovers visit Oakwell on Saturday.

“We are still really confident, the last two results we haven't been good enough, we know that,” Pinnock said.

“There will be a reaction. The boys are all disappointed with how we played and we know that wasn't good enough.

“We are the ones that need to be out there and performing and we all know that isn't good enough.

“The fans paid their money and came down and we know that wasn't an acceptable performance.”

Pinnock has also called on his team-mates to be more “streetwise” as they come up against roughhouse tactics from opposition teams.

Reds boss Daniel Stendel says his players need more protection from referees after a bad tackle from Shrewsbury's Anthony Grant has sidelined Kenny Dougall for up to two months.

But Pinnock reckons they need to box clever

He added: “I feel like we need to be more streetwise, there were a few challenges that were quite bad and we have to be aware that teams might do that and we have to stand up to that and have to give a bit back.

“Teams aren't going to let us play like we want to from the start, we need to be more streetwise and aware and maybe in the first 15 or 20 minutes and stretch the game a bit more.

“We can't let teams play against us like that and we need to give it out a bit more.”

Rovers are near the bottom of League One and Pinnock knows this is a good chance to get back to winning ways.

“It's a huge part of the season with five games at home, we are looking at it as a chance to re-establish ourselves and get back up and running,” he said.