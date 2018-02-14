Barnsley denied opportunity to speak to manager over vacant post

Barnsley have been rebuffed in their approach to talk to Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth about their vacant managerial role.

The Reds are looking for a new man to take over after Paul Heckingbottom’s untimely departure last week.

Chief Executive Gauthier Ganaye and co have a shortlist of candidates they want to talk to over the coming days in order to get someone in before Tuesday’s game against Burton Albion.

Ainsworth, who played for the Chairboys, has put the League Two side in a position to challenge for promotion this season.

And his impressive work at Adams Park has put him on the Reds radar.

However, Wanderers have denied Barnsley the opportunity to meet with their gaffer.

A statement read: “Wycombe Wanderers have rejected an approach from a Championship club to speak to Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth in relation to their managerial vacancy.”

With Barnsley the only club in the second tier without a manager, it is obvious the statement refers to them.

Wycombe’s sporting director Andrew Howard said: “Gareth is under contract with us and continues to do an outstanding job, and therefore we are fully focused on continuing the progress we are making with him in charge.”

St Mirren’s Jack Ross is one of the names being considered and it is understood that he met with the club yesterday.

Buddies’ legend Ricky Gillies admits current boss Ross could find the lure of Barnsley too good to turn down after the Reds were granted permission to talk to him.

Ross has turned St Mirren around, taking them from the Scottish Championship relegation zone to the top of the table within 12 months.

The highly-rated manager also got the best out of midfielder Stevie Mallan whilst he was in Scotland, before moving to Barnsley last summer.

It is also understood the Reds have contacted Swansea City about under-23s coach Cameron Toshack, who is believed to be interested in the role at Oakwell.