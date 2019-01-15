Barnsley: Daniel Stendel hopes Reds’ promotion push isn’t derailed by any more January sales

Daniel Stendel hopes Barnsley's League One promotion push is not derailed by any more January sales.

The Reds lost Brad Potts to Preston early in the transfer window for a sizeable fee, with head coach Stendel saying it was not his decision to sell his influential midfielder.

The German has moulded a highly competitive squad at Oakwell, one which has positioned itself firmly in the automatic promotion race.

The 3-0 win over Bradford on Saturday moved them to within four points of second-placed Luton with a game in hand and they are on a six-match unbeaten run.

Stendel would be open to some of his fringe players leaving, but wants to keep his core group together.

“I hope that they all stay here, all those that we want to stay here,” he said. “Some players who have not played in the last weeks maybe if they have the chance to play at other clubs is an option.

“But I hope the players from the first XI and in the squad stay here for a our big goal. Then I am happy.”

Stendel is not actively recruiting any new additions to his squad, believing it is strong enough to get the job done as it is.

However, if the right target becomes available, he would be interested in bringing them to South Yorkshire.

“We will see what is possile in the next weeks,” he added. “But it was a good performance (against Bradford) and the players that we have in our squad have shown they can close the gap from Pottsy. “Maybe if we have the chance to find a good player we will sign him but if not then I am also satisfied.

“We'll see if we get a new player but that is ot the biggest point, the biggest point is to work with the players we have got.”

Stendel might have been keen to plug the gap left by Potts, but the performance of Jacob Brown against the Bantams may have made him think twice.

The 20-year-old, who has played right-back, right wing and up front this season, and Stendel was impressed by the way he replaced Potts.

“It was a good start for him in this position,” he said.

“If we have a chance maybe we need a player for this position. I am happy if Browny plays the same in the next game.”