Barnsley: Dale Tonge stays on as Reds’ assistant manager following Winkler's move to Huddersfield Town

Dale Tonge will stay as Barnsley's assistant manager until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old was in the position on a temporary basis following Andreas Winkler's move to Huddersfield last month, but he has impressed head coach Daniel Stendel.

Tonge, who won promotion from League One with the Reds over a decade ago, made the step up from his role in the academy, but now gets a longer stint with the first team.

“Obviously, it is a massive compliment and is something I have taken with both arms and am looking forward to, moving forward,” the former Reds full-back said.

"I think I represent the club and live and work here and have played here. It is something that is in my blood and a place where I love being at.

“It is something I feel strongly about because I love the club."

That history with the club has been a big part in Stendel's thinking in keeping him around, having initially brought him into the fold for three games.

“Tongie has been very good for us,” he said. “He knows the players, he knows the staff and more importantly he knows the football we want to play, he has been a very popular addition to our coaching team.

“I said when he joined us that he is part of the identity of the club, this is important to us, we want that knowledge.

“We know what the goal is this season and that is something he has achieved before at Barnsley, we are now all focused and working together towards this.

“After Andreas left the club, we needed a solution and I think this is a good solution.

"After working together for two weeks together, I can say we have a good feeling and Tongey is from Barnsley and played and worked for Barnsley. In Germany, we would say that he speaks the language of the player."

Barnsley have a couple of injury problems as they aim to maintain their promotion push at Gillingham on Saturday.

Ben Williams and Adam Jackson are not expected to feature in Kent, though their issues are not thought to be serious.

“I hope they are short term injuries,” Stendel added. “Ben maybe one week more than Jackson, we want to see what will happen. I hope he can play next week.”