Barnsley: Current run is my worst but we’re not focusing on that insists boss Heckingbottom

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom admits Barnsley’s recent run of results is probably the worst of his managerial career.

The Reds have slumped to four successive defeats ahead of Derby’s visit to Oakwell this afternoon.

And Heckingbottom said: “Results-wise, losing four matches on the spin, it probably is [my worst run as a manager].

“Results are everything and everyone is judged by that. We want to win.

“But if that’s [results] all you focus on, then you’re not going to get better.

“We’re not all about that, we have to work on getting better all the time.”

“We’ve not got players in the dressing room with 200 Championship games under their belt. If we had that our approach would be completely different.”

Heckingbottom hopes midfielder Lloyd Isgrove will return over the Xmas period, but French defender Dimitri Cavare and Scottish midfielder Stevie Mallan are both likely to be in contention for the visit of the Rams.

It will be former striker Sam Winnall’s second return to Oakwell since leaving for arch rivals Sheffield Wednesday last January.

However, Winnall is now on loan at Derby and has bagged four goals since joining the Rams.

Last time Winnall stepped foot on Oakwell soil without a Reds shirt, he scored for the Owls - and made Heckingbottom’s daughter cry in the crowd.

And Heckingbottom added: “Sam Winnall – If he’s fit and available I’m sure Gary [Rowett] will use him at some point. I know Sam would like to play. I’m sure he’ll do everything he can to be available.

“They’re a good team, have good players and have a good squad.

“Gary is starting to get over how he wants to play now. One of their biggest threats is how they counter-attack. They have pace in their team.

“That’s going to be a big challenge for us.”