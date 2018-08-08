Barnsley confirm signing of Huddersfield right-back Jordan Williams

Barnsley have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old defender Jordan Williams from Huddersfield Town.

The defender joins the Reds for an undisclosed fee, after penning a four-year contract to become Daniel Stendel’s third summer signing.

The former England youth international played nine games in League One while on loan at Bury, where he played alongside fellow Reds new boy Callum Styles.

Stendel said: "Jordan will bring something a bit different to the squad and I am happy to have him in my side.

"He’s very fast and clever, this is the type of player that can play how we want to play and by signing a long contract he has committed to our project here. We know he will come in and work hard and learn our style.”

Reds' chief executive Gauthier Ganaye added: “Jordan has chosen to join us and we’re really happy with that.

"He joins at a time where there is competition for places and he’s looking forward to that. He’s a young player that has gone out and searched for Football League experience, so we kept an eye on his progress and we’re now really pleased to have signed him.

"His pace and power down the sides will fit Daniel’s style well and we now look forward to seeing him in the squad.”