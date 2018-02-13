Barnsley: Cheers and beers as McBurnie gets off Reds mark

Have your say

Striker Oli McBurnie is going to cash in on some fan-bought beers after his debut goal for Barnsley!

In the lead-up to the South Yorkshire derby with rivals Sheffield Wednesday, the Scottish youngster was inundated on social media with fans offering to buy him a pint if he scored.

And the 21-year-old duly obliged by opening his Reds account during the 1-1 draw.

The Scottish youth international joked: “I’ll take be taking them all up on their offer.

“It’s what I’ve come here to do, score as many goals as I can and help the team.

“It’s what I dreamed of as a kid, scoring goals and jumping in to the fans.”

Stand-in boss Paul Harsley did a good job rallying the troops after Paul Heckingbottom left last week.

Thrown in at the deep end of a relegation battle, Harsley responded well to secure a point.

In his pre-match press conference, Harsley admitted the talk between him and the Barnsley top brass was that his tenure in the hot-seat was temporary.

However, he spoke confidently before and after the game and surely threw his hat in the ring for the permanent position.

The Reds have been known to promote from within, with Heckingbottom elevated from assistant to head coach after Lee Johnson’s exit.

David Flitcroft, now Swindon boss, was also made the manager at Oakwell.

The Reds are looking to start interviewing for the role this week.