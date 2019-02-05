Barnsley can sustain their ascent to promotion to the Championship, says Cameron McGeehan

Cameron McGeehan feels Barnsley have the players to strike fear through their League One rivals.

The Reds were deemed one of the favourites to win promotion back to the Championship this season under new head coach Daniel Stendel following relegation last term.

And they are certainly living up to those expectations, moving up to second in the table following a 10-match unbeaten streak, which has included seven wins.

The Tykes have built from the back under Stendel, conceding only 26 goals in 30 matches, the joint lowest with fourth-placed Sunderland in the division.

But they are also the second-highest goal scorers, behind leaders Luton, after netting 53 times through a variety of players.

In-form striker Kieffer Moore has taken the plaudits, finding the net 15 times, but others have also chipped in on a regular basis.

Mamadou Thiam has scored seven times, Brad Potts and Cauley Woodrow six - the former before leaving for Preston - while Alex Mowatt has weighed in with five and McGeehan himself four.

And McGeehan believes that has given Barnsley an advantage over other promotion rivals.

The midfielder said: "Even when we aren’t at our best, we know we can win games because we’ve got goals all over the pitch.

"We’ve got Alex (Mowatt) scoring and Mama (Thiam) scoring, as well as the strikers, so it’s nice to have that balance that allows us to be a threat consistently.”

McGeehan has formed an impressive midfield pairing with Alex Mowatt this season, with Stendel's style of football allowing the duo to push forward at every opportunity.

Both 23 years of age, the pair have added goals to their game and McGeehan is loving life playing alongside the ex-Leeds player.

McGeehan, formerly of Luton, added: “Me and Al have a good relationship.

“He’s got a bit of everything and when we are playing together, we are really enjoying it.

"The team played so well and although we wanted to get a third to kill the game off, we are still very happy.”