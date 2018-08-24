Barnsley bring in Fulham man to replace Bradshaw 

Barnsley have moved swiftly to secure a replacement for striker Tom Bradshaw following the signing of Cauley Woodrow from Fulham.

Bradshaw opted to depart Oakwell on Thursday in favour of a return to the Championship with Millwall, initially on loan before making the move permanent in January for a club-record £1million.

The Wales international’s departure left a hole in Daniel Stendel’s strike force, but the German head coach has secured the services of Woodrow just a day later.

Barnsley have beaten off strong competition from Championship clubs to land the former England youth player on loan until January, when the deal will become permanent.

Reds chief executive Gauthier Ganaye told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to secure a player of the calibre of Cauley.

“This transfer shows the level of ambition from the owners towards the club, in securing someone of Cauley’s ability. As well as us wanting him, Cauley wanted to join us.

“He’s turned down other offers in a higher division to come here and that’s exactly what we want to see at Oakwell.”

Woodrow’s arrival will boost a Barnsley side that has already made an excellent start to the League One season.

The Reds have won three and drawn one of their four matches to date, hammering Rochdale 4-0 at Spotland in midweek courtesy of a Kieffer Moore hat-trick.

Stendel’s side are back on the road on Saturday, making the short trip to face managerless Scunthorpe, who have recently sacked Nick Daws.

Daws paid the price for a heavy defeat on home soil on Wednesday, losing 5-0 to Joey Barton’s Fleetwood, but Barnsley assistant boss Andreas Winkler is still expecting a tough challenge.

“We also saw Scunthorpe at Sunderland, that was not so bad, they had a good idea, they tried to press,” he said.

“It is quite a difficult situation now because they lost 5-0 and we won 4-0, so Saturday will be a new match.

“They will run more and fight more and maybe they will play in a different style. It doesn't make me happy that they lost 5-0.

“The supporters might expect a 9-0! It doesn't make me happy because it doesn't show their real strength. We have watched a lot of their games and they can do better.”

Barnsley have moved swiftly to secure a replacement for striker Tom Bradshaw following the signing of Cauley Woodrow from Fulham.

Bradshaw opted to depart Oakwell on Thursday in favour of a return to the Championship with Millwall, initially on loan before making the move permanent in January for a club-record £1million.

The Wales international’s departure left a hole in Daniel Stendel’s strike force, but the German head coach has secured the services of Woodrow just a day later.

Barnsley have beaten off strong competition from Championship clubs to land the former England youth player on loan until January, when the deal will become permanent.

Reds chief executive Gauthier Ganaye told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to secure a player of the calibre of Cauley.

“This transfer shows the level of ambition from the owners towards the club, in securing someone of Cauley’s ability. As well as us wanting him, Cauley wanted to join us.

“He’s turned down other offers in a higher division to come here and that’s exactly what we want to see at Oakwell.”

Woodrow’s arrival will boost a Barnsley side that has already made an excellent start to the League One season.

The Reds have won three and drawn one of their four matches to date, hammering Rochdale 4-0 at Spotland in midweek courtesy of a Kieffer Moore hat-trick.

Stendel’s side are back on the road on Saturday, making the short trip to face managerless Scunthorpe, who have recently sacked Nick Daws.

Daws paid the price for a heavy defeat on home soil on Wednesday, losing 5-0 to Joey Barton’s Fleetwood, but Barnsley assistant boss Andreas Winkler is still expecting a tough challenge.

“We also saw Scunthorpe at Sunderland, that was not so bad, they had a good idea, they tried to press,” he said.

“It is quite a difficult situation now because they lost 5-0 and we won 4-0, so Saturday will be a new match.

“They will run more and fight more and maybe they will play in a different style. It doesn't make me happy that they lost 5-0.

“The supporters might expect a 9-0! It doesn't make me happy because it doesn't show their real strength. We have watched a lot of their games and they can do better.”