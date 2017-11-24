Barnsley: Bradshaw battles car crash to make Reds’ Leeds clash

Have your say

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed Barnsley’s star striker, Tom Bradshaw, was involved a car crash this week - but is still hopeful he will be fit for tomorrow’s Yorkshire derby against Leeds United.

Top scorer Bradshaw escaped unharmed from Wednesday night’s collision - but sat out of training yesterday as a precaution.

Bradshaw’s car was written off in the incident.

Heckingbottom is optimisitc the player will be available for the game tomorrow lunch-time.

He said: “Bradders was involved in a car accident and has missed training.

“Hopefully he’s going to be all right. It was a nasty one and his car was written off.

“He has a bruised back and stuff like that so he sat out training.

“Bradders wants to play. He’s adamant he’ll be okay to play against Leeds.

“Sometimes the stiffness and soreness comes the day after, but hopefully he’ll be okay.”

Mamadou Thiam, Ryan Hedges and Zeki Fryers are doubts after picking up knocks in midweek.

But on a positive note, club captain Angus MacDonald was back training yesterday after missing Tuesday’s defeat to Cardiff City.

Leeds have lost five of their last six games, while the Reds have suffered defeat just once in their last five.

Heckingbottom said: “It’s the game I look forward most. Where I grew up, you were either Leeds or Barnsley.

“It’s a great game for us to play in and the fans have to play their part.

“I always enjoy this sort of occasion and I expect a great atmosphere.”

The match at Oakwell kicks off at 12.30pm and is live on Sky Sports.