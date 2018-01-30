Barnsley braced for loss of skipper on transfer deadline day

Have your say

Barnsley are on the verge of losing club captain Angus MacDonald, on deadline day.

The Reds have received a bid for the centre-back from Championship rivals Hull City.

MacDonald shared a successful partnership at the heart of Paul Heckingbottom’s defence with Marc Roberts last season.

After his meteoric rise from non-league to Championship football MacDonald was awarded the captaincy at Oakwell.

However, he has suffered with second season syndrome and had a severe loss of form.

A petulant sending off in a big derby against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane at the start of the season were the start of his problems.

With Ethan Pinnock injured and Adam Jackson’s recovery hitting a setback Heckingbottom is keen to bring in a replacement.

And experienced Championship defender Matt Mills is the wanted man.

At 31 the Nottingham Forest player would bring some much-needed experience to the side.

He has played over 300 Championship games for the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Reading, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers and Forest.

Meanwhile, Thomas Ephestion is set to arrive on a permanent deal after the club agreed a fee with French side Racing Club Lens.

The player underwent his medical at Oakwell yesterday after his club confirmed a deal was in place on Twitter on Monday.

And the Reds are also close to landing Christoph Knasmüllner from Austrian outfit Admira Wacker.

The player has agreed terms with Barnsley, but his club will not sell him for under his €500,000 buy-out clause – with Sheffield Wednesday also interested.

Barnsley upped their initial offer for Knasmüllner today, but it is believed to still be below the figure Admira are looking for.

New loanee Connor Mahoney, who the Reds have tried to sign before, is delighted to get his chance to show what he can do in Championship football.

The winger joined the club from Premier League side Bournemouth on Monday and said: “I’m very direct, when I get the ball I want to take my man on and create something.

“The focus is here with Barnsley and getting the team up the table.”