Barnsley: Boss Paul Heckingbottom blasts Reds after Reading defeat

Disappointed Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom insists all three goals were avoidable at Reading after the Reds’ third defeat in a week.

Heckingbottom’s side were on a four-game unbeaten run before last Tuesday.

But since then they have suffered a trio of defeats to Cardiff City, Leeds United and Reading - and have failed to score.

Heckingbottom reflected: “The goals were terrible, but we made it hard for ourselves because we gave the ball away so many times.

“All three goals were stoppable. If we didn’t give silly goals away from a corner, from distance, which should have been dealt with then we’re still in the game.

“It wasn’t good enough and some of the solid performers who have been playing well, their performances dipped as well.”

“There were lots of things we won’t see from a Barnsley side again because we won’t have it,” he added.

Heckingbottom insists these inconsistencies in results can happen in this league, especially given the youthful nature of his squad.

He added: “We have that great week where we took seven points from nine and everyone gets carried away.

“We try and keep everyone’s feet on the ground because we know we’ve come a long way since Bristol City [opening day] in terms of signings and how we play.

“I difficult but I understand that with the young players I need to give them a bit of leeway because they’re going to be inconsistent.”

Meanwhile, CEO Gauthier Ganaye earlier this week revealed talks over a new contract for Heckingbottom have begun.

The rumour mill was rife with speculation that Heckingbottom would take over at former club Sunderland mere weeks ago.

It is not the first time Heckingbottom was the favourite to land another job in the Championship - after last year’s talk of him jumping ship for Nottingham Forest.

Heckingbottom is adamant his is happy at his boyhood club and would not be at Oakwell if he was not.

With all the goings on behind the scenes relating a potential takeover, a long-term deal for Heckingbottom would give some stability to the club.

The manager is currently on a rolling one-year deal.