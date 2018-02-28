Barnsley boss Jose Morais hails medics after Adam Jackson’s horror head injury at Hull City

Manager Jose Morais has praised medical staff for their handling of Adam Jackson’s injury.

The Reds’ centre-back was knocked unconscious after a sickening clash of heads with Hull’s Jon Toral on Tuesday night.

Barnsley's Adam Jackson is taken off on a stretcher during the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

It sparked memories of Ryan Mason’s career-ending collision, especially for Hull fans.

The former Tiger was forced to hang up his boots after suffering a fractured skull after a horrific collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill.

Jackson was stretchered off after over ten minutes on the floor, and being attended to by medical staff from both Barnsley and Hull - as well as paramedics at the ground.

But he was back to his chirpy self, eating pizza and talking to medical staff after the game.

Barnsley's Adam Jackson stretchered off.'Hull City v Barnsley FC. SkyBet Championship. KCOM Stadium.'27 February 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

A relieved Morais said: “I’m happy now because everything is good and he is healthy.

“Our medical staff were excellent, they got on to see Adam straight away and helped him to regain consciousness.

“We’ll keep looking at Adam closely over the coming days and make sure he is ok, he is an important player for us.

“I saw him smiling on a bed eating pizza after the game so that shows he’s okay and I’m happy about that.

Clash of heads between Jon Toral and Barnsley's Adam Jackson who was stretchered off.'Hull City v Barnsley FC. SkyBet Championship. KCOM Stadium.'27 February 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I will be as careful with him as I have to be. If he has to rest then I will have to accept that.”

Meanwhile, super striker Oli McBurnie scored again as the Reds battled hard for a point.

That takes their tally to four since Morais came through the door as they try and beat the drop.

The players look to be growing in confidence under the new establishment and they will need that belief to pick up vital results.

Morais added: “I have a good feeling and a good perspective about our future in this league.

“The way we played in the first half and the way we fought in the second half made me believe we can achieve our goal. I’m happy for what I have. I’m happy for the players because it’s four points.”

“I would like to have more points considering the situation we’re in, but I’m confident of getting out of trouble.”