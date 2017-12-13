Barnsley boss doesn’t want a reputation as a firefighter

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is eyeing up another striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Reds missed out on Swansea young gun Oli McBurnie in the summer.

It looked like a done deal, after months of negotiations, but the loan move fell through after the transfer window slammed shut.

McBurnie was training with the Reds at Oakwell when the English Football League (EFL) announced paperwork was not filed on time.

And now Heckingbottom - whose side have scored just once in their last five games, and are now hovering above the drop zone - is back in the market.

The gaffer said: “I’d love a striker in the January transfer window. Ideally it would be a different type of striker to what we’ve already got.

“There’s plenty of strikers out there and it just depends what we can get.”

However, with the ongoing takeover situation, Heckingbottom is still unclear whether he has funds to buy with or only in the market for loan deals.

With only a few weeks left before the window reopens, it is a far from ideal situation to be in.

Heckingbottom added: “We don’t know what we can do in January, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Ideally we’ll be able to do something, but at the moment I’m not sure.”

Heckingbottom has a vision and has been candid about his desire to craft a squad at Oakwell.

In that vision, Heckingbottom has stated he wants to keep improving his side.

“I want to be judged on my ability to build a squad not on firefighting skills. I want us to keep improving with every transfer window. We’ve got the chance to do that.

“We virtually brought in a whole new team - not everyone is going to be a success.

“You’d be naive if you thought that and hopefully 60 or 70% of the players we brought in can be successful.”