Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel asks for points as presents this Christmas

Daniel Stendel is targeting points over performances as Barnsley aim to stay in the promotion mix over a busy Christmas period.

The Reds return League One action with a lengthy trip to Wycombe where they will look to get back to winning ways following defeat to Sunderland 10 days ago.

It begins a run of six league games in 24 days, a set of fixtures which could have a big bearing on their second half of the campaign.

And head coach Stendel accepts that collecting points is a bigger priority than playing well.

“It is an important month for us,” he said. “What is important for me is to play like we can. In Sunderland we played well but we have no points.

“This is important for these games. We don’t need to the best performance every game, but we need the points.

“We have seven games this month and we need points. It is not important that we are five points behind Sunderland.We need points and all games in this month are important.

“We want to play very well, but we want to take the points every game. We need more and need a mentality to collect the points.”

With Kieffer Moore in their side, Barnsley will be confident of picking points up at any time.

The prolific striker has scored 13 goals in 21 appearances this season and six in his last eight.

Stendel believes he has been helped by the arrival of Cauley Woodrow in the Reds side as opposition sides now have two impressive strikers to focus on rather than just Moore.

“I think it is good that we have Kieffer and Cauley Woodrow, two players who can score every game,” Stendel said. “Cauley coming back from injury has helped Moore and our game.

“It is too easy to concentrate on one striker for opposition teams and it is important that all players score.”

Wycombe have surprised plenty with their start to the season, sitting 10th, and Stendel is expecting a tough examination of their defence.

“They play very simple, not bad, very simple,” the German added. “They defend good and play easy to attack and score, with less passes.

“We are prepared for this game. We need to have good defending, all together, and I think we have the creativity to score and win this game. We need to work together against the ball.”