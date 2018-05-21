Barnsley: Blow for League One Reds in manager search as Mick McCarthy sets sights on a job in Premier League or Championship

Local lad Mick McCarthy has seemingly ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Barnsley manager role.

McCarthy was the man the fans wanted to lead the Reds’ charge back to the Championship.

However, the veteran manager is eying up a job in the Premier League or a Championship club chasing promotion to the top tier as his next step after leaving Ipswich Town just before the end of last season.

The 59-year-old has reportedly told Stoke he is interested in taking over after Paul Lambert’s departure.

“I want to work in the Championship or the Premier League,” admitted McCarthy.

“If I could get a Championship job with a chance of getting in the Premier League, that would be great.

“What gives me inspiration is Roy Hodgson going in at Palace, Neil Warnock at Cardiff. Get them organised, hard to beat, know what they are doing. Play good football. Win. I put myself in that bracket.”

McCarthy grew up in the town and made 272 appearances for his boyhood club before moving on as a player.

He has been reluctant to go back to Oakwell in the past, although it seems a natural fit for the former defender.

McCarthy managed Millwall after his playing career was over before taking the Republic of Ireland job.

After six years with the national side he went to Sunderland, then Wolves before taking the Portman Road job in 2012.

The club are looking for a new gaffer after sacking Jose Morais on the final day of the season following the Reds’ relegation.

Simon Grayson is still the favourite to land the role and with six League One promotions on his CV, he has the experience the club is looking for to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.